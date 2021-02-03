34 Chinatown visitors fined for not wearing masks, gathering in groups of more than 8

SINGAPORE: A total of 34 people have been fined in Chinatown since Jan 15 for not wearing face masks or gathering in groups of more than eight.

Each person was fined S$300, the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) said on Wednesday (Feb 3) in response to queries from CNA.

During the same period, 11 businesses in Chinatown were issued composition fines ranging from S$1,000 to S$2,000 for failing to ensure 1m safe distancing between customers and allowing gatherings of more than eight individuals.

Enforcement at tourism business and precincts since the start of Phase 3 of Singapore’s reopening has been stepped up, said STB. This includes deploying more safe distancing ambassadors and enforcement officers at high-traffic locations during peak periods, such as Deepavali in Little India and Christmas in Orchard Road.

From Jan 15, additional safe distancing ambassadors have been deployed in Chinatown to patrol the precinct daily to ensure compliance with safe management measures during the Chinese New Year festive season, said STB.

The Chinatown Business Association has also deployed additional manpower to support and assist in implementing safe management measures, and will continue to do so in the lead-up to Chinese New Year.

Police will step in to deal with any law and order incidents, added STB.

STB reminded businesses and members of the public that they are required to strictly observe prevailing safe management measures. These include at least 1m safe distancing, wearing of masks, ensuring that group sizes do not exceed eight individuals and conducting mandatory SafeEntry check-ins.

“Shoppers are also encouraged to plan their visits to Chinatown during off-peak periods to avoid crowds. Strict enforcement action will be taken against individuals and/or businesses that do not comply with safe management measures. These includes fines, suspension of operations for first offences, and prosecution for egregious breaches.”

STB said it will continue working closely with businesses in Chinatown, the Chinatown Business Association and other Government agencies to uphold safe management measures throughout the precinct. Further measures may be implemented to manage crowding, if required.

