Singapore reports 386 new COVID-19 cases, including 2 community infections

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 386 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Monday (Jun 8), including two infections in the community.

One community case is a Singaporean while the other is a work pass holder.



The vast majority of the new cases are work permit holders residing in dormitories, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its preliminary daily update.



Singapore's tally of COVID-19 infections now stands at 38,296.



Further details will be provided later in the day, the ministry added.

In a televised address to the nation on Sunday, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said that the next few years will be disruptive and difficult, but Singapore will emerge stronger and better from the COVID-19 crisis.

Laying out the challenges that lie ahead, Mr Lee said that Singapore will have to learn to live with COVID-19 for the long term.

“We must all adjust the way we live, work and play, so that we can reduce the spread of the virus and keep ourselves safe,” he added.

The Ministry of Education (MOE) on Sunday announced that four students and one non-teaching school staff member were confirmed to have contracted COVID-19, after they were tested as part of the extended surveillance testing.



“While positive, the tests for all five cases revealed low viral loads. A repeat test using new samples showed that all five cases were negative,” said MOE in a press release.

