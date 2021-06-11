4 people under investigation for abusive behaviour towards safe distancing ambassadors, flouting COVID-19 rules

SINGAPORE: Four people are under investigation in three separate incidents for alleged abusive behaviour towards safe distancing ambassadors and enforcement officers, as well as non-compliance with COVID-19 safe distancing measures, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said in a news release on Friday (Jun 11).

In an incident on May 26, a 54-year-old man allegedly taunted a safe distancing ambassador along Crawford Lane by pulling down his mask and urging her to catch him, said police.

A 25-year-old woman then approached the ambassador and allegedly pushed her on the shoulder and stepped on her foot. The man and woman then fled the scene.

"The identity of the man and the woman were established and they are assisting with investigations for using criminal force, voluntarily causing hurt, and for flouting safe distancing measures, SPF said.

In a separate incident the next day, police attended to case at a void deck along Yishun Street 11 where a group of men were involved in a dispute. On arrival, officers found beer cans strewn across a table beside the group.

As the group was being interviewed by the officers, one of their members, a 39-year-old man, wanted to leave.

He allegedly became rowdy and used vulgarities against the officers are he was asked to remain. He then allegedly punched another man in the group in view of the police officers when the other person tried to calm him down.

The 39-year-old man was arrested for using abusive language against a public servant and for causing annoyance whilst drunk. The man, together with others in the group, will also be investigated for a breach of safe distancing measures, said SPF.

On Thursday, a man at a food centre along Redhill Lane allegedly used abusive language towards a safe distancing enforcement officer after he was advised not to sit at the table in the food centre to consume his meal.

The man also refused to comply when police officers told him not to sit eat at the table and continued to use abusive language towards the enforcement officer.

He will be charged in court on Friday for using abusive language against a public servant.

“The police take a serious view of abusive behaviour against police officers, safe distancing ambassadors and safe distancing enforcement officers; as well as irresponsible behaviour relating to flouting safe distancing measures,” police said in their release.

Individuals found guilty of using abusive words against a public servant are liable for a fine not exceeding S$5,000, an imprisonment term not exceeding 12 months, or both.



Individuals found guilty of voluntarily causing hurt are liable for imprisonment for up to three years, a fine of up to S$5,000, or both.

Those found guilty of causing annoyance whilst drunk can face a fine of up to S$1,000, a jail term of of not more than six months, or both.



