4 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections in Singapore, all linked to previous cases

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported four new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections as of noon on Thursday (Jul 1), all linked to previous cases.

Three had already been placed in quarantine and one was detected through surveillance, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its preliminary daily update.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There were also six imported cases, all of which had been placed on stay-home notice or isolated. One was detected upon arrival in Singapore, while five tested positive for COVID-19 during their isolation period.

No new infections were reported in migrant workers' dormitories.

In all, Singapore reported 10 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

Details of the new cases will be released on Thursday night, said MOH.

Advertisement

Advertisement







On Wednesday, the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) granted interim authorisation for an antibody drug known as sotrovimab to be used for COVID-19 treatment.

The drug can be used to treat patients aged 18 and older with mild to moderate COVID-19 who do not require supplemental oxygen, but are at risk of progression to severe forms of the disease.

Advertisement

As of Thursday, Singapore has reported a total of 62,589​​​​​​​ cases and 36 fatalities from the disease.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram