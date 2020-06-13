Singapore's COVID-19 cases rise past 40,000 with 347 new infections

SINGAPORE: The number of COVID-19 cases in Singapore rose past 40,000 on Saturday (Jun 13), with 347 new infections reported as of noon.

Five of the cases were in the community - two Singaporeans or permanent residents and three work pass holders, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its daily preliminary update.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The remaining cases are work permit holders living in foreign worker dormitories.

Saturday's new cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Singapore to 40,197.







MOH on Thursday said a man who died earlier this week from heart disease had COVID-19.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The man is the eighth person who had COVID-19 and died but was not added to the official toll because the death was not caused by the coronavirus.

Singapore's COVID-19 fatality toll remains at 25.

Singapore-based company Tychan on Wednesday announced that it will start human clinical trials next week for a treatment that could slow down the progression of COVID-19 in patients.

The treatment will help patients recover faster and provide temporary protection against the coronavirus, it said.

Separately, antiviral drug remdesivir has been granted conditional approval by the Health Sciences Authority to be administered to COVID-19 patients in Singapore who are severely ill.

The drug, which was first created to treat Ebola, has been used as part of clinical trials in Singapore for COVID-19 patients.

Doctors can now use remdesivir to treat adult COVID-19 patients who require supplemental oxygen or require more intensive breathing support, such as the use of ventilators or life support machines.

Patients who have oxygen saturation levels of 94 per cent or less can also be given the antiviral drug.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the COVID-19 outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram