52 arrested for suspected COVID-19 safe distancing offences at Sin Ming industrial building

SINGAPORE: A total of 52 people have been arrested for allegedly flouting COVID-19 safe distancing measures at an industrial building unit in Sin Ming, the police said on Wednesday (Jan 20).



The police said they received a call on Jan 9 at about 3.10am, informing them of a large gathering in an industrial building unit along 18 Sin Ming Lane.



When police officers arrived, a group of 27 men and 13 women, aged between 16 and 36, were allegedly drinking, smoking and singing in the unit.



On Jan 17 at about 2.45am, the police were alerted to another gathering in the same unit. When police officers arrived, a group of seven men and six women, aged between 19 and 36, were allegedly drinking in the unit.



The alleged operator of the unit, a 24 year-old man, was present during both incidents. Bottles of alcohol and audio equipment were seized from the unit as case exhibits, said the police.



Investigations into the 52 individuals are ongoing for their alleged non-compliance with safe distancing measures under the COVID-19 (Temporary Measures) (Control Order) Regulations 2020.



“Preliminary findings revealed that the unit is not licensed to provide public entertainment or supply liquor,” said the police.



The 24-year-old man who allegedly operates the unit will be investigated for providing public entertainment and supplying liquor without a valid licence. If found guilty, he faces a fine of up to S$20,000 for each offence.



The police reminded members of the public to take the prevailing safe distancing measures seriously. Those found guilty of flouting these measures may be jailed for up to six months, fined up to S$10,000, or both.

