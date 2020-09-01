62,000 workers due for COVID-19 rostered routine testing ahead of Sep 5 deadline

SINGAPORE: A total of 62,000 workers have yet to be scheduled for their mandatory rostered routine testing for COVID-19 ahead of the screening deadline on Saturday (Sep 5).



Those who fail to do so will not be able to return to work, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM), Building and Construction Authority (BCA), Economic Development Board (EDB) and Health Promotion Board (HPB) said in a joint press release on Tuesday.



To date, about 1,500 employers have yet to log into HPB’s swab registration system to schedule their workers for their rostered routine testing. This is about 8 per cent of the total number of employers who have to do so.

As part of the safeguards to ensure the safe restart of work, workers staying in dormitories, workers in the construction, marine and process sectors and personnel who go into the work sites are required to undergo rostered routine testing every 14 days.



Employers are reminded that these workers must have completed a swab test in the preceding 14 days and started their 14-day rostered routine testing cycle.



Workers who have not done so will have their AccessCode Status reflected as Red under the “Health Status” and will not be able to return to work, the press release stated.



“We remind these employers to quickly schedule appointment slots for their workers to avoid disruption to their business operations. They can view the available test locations in the swab registration system when booking appointment dates.



“This comprises 18 Regional Screening Centres across the island such as Old Police Academy, The Float @ Marina Bay and test locations in some Purpose-Built Dormitories for their dormitory residents,” added the press release.



Once workers have been scheduled under the swab registration system for the first time, they will be automatically assigned new dates for future rostered routine testing swabs.



Employers should log in to the swab registration system regularly to check if there are new workers whom they need to schedule appointments for.



The authorities said employers who behave irresponsibly and persistently fail to schedule workers for rostered routine testing may have their work pass privileges curtailed.



BCA has taken action against a group of firms and their workers who have failed to undergo rostered routine testing for a prolonged period of time, despite multiple reminders to their employers.



BCA said it has rescinded the approval to resume work for 1,148 workers thus far. These workers will be allowed to return to work once they have undergone their rostered routine testing.

