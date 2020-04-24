Singapore's COVID-19 cases cross 12,000 after 897 more confirmed

SINGAPORE: Singapore confirmed 897 new cases of COVID-19 as of noon on Friday (Apr 24), taking the national total to 12,075.

The vast majority of the new cases are work permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its preliminary release of figures.

Thirteen of the cases are Singaporeans or permanent residents.

"We are still working through the details of the cases and further updates will be shared via the MOH press release that will be issued tonight," said the ministry.

Four more foreign worker dormitories were gazetted as isolation areas on Friday: 21B Senoko Loop, CDPL Tuas Dormitory, Jurong Penjuru Dormitory 2 and Tuas South Dormitory. A total of 25 dormitories have been gazetted as isolation areas.

As of Thursday, the cluster at S11 Dormitory @ Punggol remained the biggest with more than 2,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus. The next biggest cluster was at Sungei Tengah Lodge.



Twelve people in Singapore have died due to COVID-19. The latest fatality was announced on Wednesday night - an 84-year-old Singaporean woman identified as Case 1071.

A 46-year-old Indian national with COVID-19 died after he was found motionless at a staircase landing in Khoo Teck Puat Hospital on Thursday morning. He was diagnosed with COVID-19 four days earlier. Investigations into his death are ongoing.

Singapore is more than two weeks into its "circuit breaker" period, a move by the Government to break the cycle of transmission of COVID-19. The period was initially scheduled to end on May 4, but was extended to Jun 1.



