COVID-19: A-Level project work results to be released to students over phone or email

SINGAPORE: This year's A-Level project work results will be released over the phone or email, said the Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board (SEAB) on Monday (Apr 27).

Responding to CNA's queries, SEAB said that together with the Ministry of Education, it initially wanted to defer the release until after May 4. Project work results are usually released in mid-April.

Singapore is about three weeks into a "circuit breaker" period aimed at breaking the cycle of transmission of COVID-19. All non-essential workplaces have been ordered shut and students have been assigned to carry out full home-based learning.

The circuit breaker was initially scheduled to end on May 4.

It was later extended to Jun 1 and the school holidays were brought forward to May 5, to end on Jun 1. Hence, the project work results will now be released on Apr 30 instead, before the start of the mid-year break, said SEAB.

"This will help to alleviate any unnecessary anxiety for the students,” said the exams board.

SEAB also said that releasing the results online would "require onsite personnel support" that would not be possible "considering the tightening of essential services due to the COVID-19 situation".



“Hence, schools will be releasing the PW (project work) results directly to students largely through phone calls and emails.”

In February, the 2019 A-Level results were released to all school and private candidates online due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Previously, only private candidates could access their results online while school candidates had to collect their results in person.



