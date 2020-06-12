Shops and market stalls under AHTC to get 25% S&CC rebate until August

SINGAPORE: Commercial shops and market stalls operating under Aljunied-Hougang Town Council (AHTC) will receive a 25 per cent rebate on their Service and Conservancy Charges (S&CC) from June to August, to help them cope with measures to limit the spread of COVID-19.

"This decision comes following the announcement of a three-phased lifting of circuit breaker measures. Now in its first phase, many businesses are still not able to open, or are opened with restrictions," said AHTC in a statement on Friday (Jun 12).

Singapore's "circuit breaker" measures to stem the spread of COVID-19 came into effect on Apr 7 and are being progressively lifted from Jun 2.

Under Phase 1 of the country's reopening, more businesses have been allowed to resume operations, but most retail outlets and personal services have not reopened. Dining-in at food and beverage outlets remains banned.

"AHTC (Members of Parliament) and councillors have thus deliberated on how the Town Council can assist commercial businesses operating in Aljunied-Hougang Town to tide through this period," said the town council.

The rebates would cost AHTC approximately S$300,000, it added.

There are 16 town councils in Singapore. Fifteen are managed by the People's Action Party (PAP), while AHTC is managed by the Workers' Party.

It was announced on Jun 1 that commercial shops as well as market and food stalls operating under PAP-managed town councils would receive a 15 per cent rebate on S&CC from July to October.

In its statement, AHTC said that it had earlier waived charges for the use of outdoor advertising areas for all commercial establishments that had to close during the circuit breaker. It also waived S&CC late payment fees for all commercial units from April to September.



