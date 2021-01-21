Mandatory COVID-19 tests for cargo drivers entering Singapore from Tuas and Woodlands checkpoints

SINGAPORE: Cargo drivers entering Singapore from Malaysia via the Tuas and Woodlands checkpoints will be required to be tested for COVID-19 starting Friday (Jan 22).

From 9am on Friday, COVID-19 antigen rapid testing will be progressively rolled out at the two checkpoints for cargo drivers and accompanying personnel entering Singapore, said the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) on Thursday.

They will be allowed to enter Singapore if their results are negative.

"As cargo drivers and accompanying personnel could have interactions with the local community in Singapore, introducing an on-arrival (antigen rapid test) will allow us to identify potential COVID-19 cases and mitigate the risk further," said MTI.

This will add to the safeguards ensuring public health in Singapore, as well as for the community of cargo drivers and accompanying personnel, the ministry said.

"We recognise the importance of ensuring the smooth passage of goods between Singapore and Malaysia and value the important role of the cargo drivers and accompanying personnel," said MTI.

"We will ensure smooth operations at the checkpoints to minimise disruptions to deliveries and supply chains."

Businesses expecting deliveries are encouraged to maintain close communication with their logistic providers and cater for possible delays, added the ministry.

Businesses, cargo drivers and accompanying personnel must also continue to abide by safe management measures, including contactless delivery, wearing of masks and safe distancing.

Antigen rapid tests can return results within half an hour, according to the Ministry of Health.

They have a lower accuracy rate than polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests, which take at least a day to return results.

