Man arrested, 14 others investigated for gathering at shophouse to drink alcohol

SINGAPORE: Police are investigating 15 people, including a 29-year-old man who was arrested, for flouting COVID-19 safe-distancing measures by gathering in a shophouse to drink alcohol.



The police received a report on Sunday (Dec 20) at about 4.30am that people were gathering in a shophouse along North Bridge Road.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The group, comprising 12 men and three women aged between 22 and 40, were found in the shophouse by police officers.

“When police officers arrived, the 29-year-old man was allegedly trying to exit the two-storey shophouse via the roof. He was placed under arrest for rash act,” the police said, adding that another 10 members of the group were found hiding on the rooftop.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the 15 people had gathered to drink alcohol on Saturday, the police said. Investigations are ongoing.

Those who fail to comply with safe distancing measures may be jailed for up to six months, fined up to S$10,000 or both.

Advertisement

Advertisement

If found guilty of committing a rash act, the 29-year-old man could be jailed for up to six months, fined up to S$2,500 or both.