Singapore reports 106 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, including 25 unlinked

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 106 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections as of noon on Monday (Aug 2), including 25 with no links to previous cases.

Sixty-five infections were linked to previous cases and had been placed in quarantine. Another 16 cases were linked to previous infections and were detected through surveillance testing, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its preliminary daily update.

Among the new cases are seven seniors above the age of 70 who were unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, and at risk of serious illness, said MOH.



There were also five imported cases, who were placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival. Three infections were detected upon arrival, while two developed the illness during the stay-home notice or isolation period.

In total, Singapore reported 111 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, the lowest daily number since Jul 18.

MOH will provide an update on Monday night about the COVID-19 situation in Singapore.

SINOVAC VACCINE FOR THOSE WITH ALLERGIC REACTIONS TO MRNA

People who have suffered allergic reactions after the first dose of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine have been invited to get a Sinovac jab as a second dose, Senior Minister of State of Health Janil Puthucheary said in Parliament on Monday.



He added that such individuals will receive the second vaccine shot at a clinic in public hospitals for closer monitoring, given their previous allergic reactions.



They will be considered fully vaccinated after receiving the Sinovac dose.

To make it more convenient for residents to get vaccinated, MOH announced separately that those who choose the Moderna vaccine need not make a prior appointment. They may walk in to any of the 11 vaccination centres offering the Moderna vaccine.

As of Monday, Singapore has reported a total of 65,213 COVID-19 cases.

