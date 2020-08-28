Singapore reports 94 new COVID-19 cases, including 58 at Sungei Tengah Lodge

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 94 new COVID-19 infections as of noon on Friday (Aug 28), with more than half of the cases from its largest foreign worker dormitory.



Four community cases, all Singaporeans or permanent residents, were reported, as well as 10 imported cases – all of whom had been placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon their arrival in Singapore, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its daily preliminary update.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The remaining 80 new cases are foreign workers living in dormitories, including 58 at Sungei Tengah Lodge, which has about 16,000 workers living there.



The dormitory was reported as a new COVID-19 cluster on Aug 22 – a month after it was declared to be "fully cleared" of the coronavirus – with the discovery of two new cases linked to 55 previous cases.



The new cases reported on Friday at Sungei Tengah Lodge were among 4,500 workers placed on quarantine at the dormitory. Most of the 58 workers were found to be infected with the coronavirus after taking swab tests during quarantine to determine their status, or during rostered routine testing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

About 3,000 workers at the dormitory have been tested so far, MOH said.



"We expect the number of cases from the dormitory to continue to be high in the coming days as we complete testing of the remaining quarantined workers," it said.



More details will be announced on Friday night, the ministry added.









Singapore now has a total of 56,666 COVID-19 cases.



The health ministry said on Thursday it will "facilitate" COVID-19 tests for people who visited a camera shop in Excelsior Shopping Centre earlier this month, after a customer may have contracted COVID-19 from a store employee.

The customer was at SLR Revolution on Aug 17, where she "may have had contact" with the employee, who was at the shop during his infectious period, MOH said.

On Thursday, the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore said Sultan Mosque in Kampong Glam will be closed on Friday for disinfection after a man who visited the mosque tested positive for COVID-19.

Contact tracing by MOH is ongoing, and the man's close contacts have been placed under quarantine.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram