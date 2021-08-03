98 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in Singapore, including 31 unlinked infections

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 98 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections as of noon on Tuesday (Aug 3), including 31 with no links to previous cases.

This is the first time in about two weeks that new daily locally transmitted cases have fallen below the 100 mark. The previous time was on Jul 18, when there were 88 cases in the community.

Forty-six of the new infections were linked to previous cases and had been placed on quarantine, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its preliminary daily update on Tuesday. Another 21 linked infections were detected through surveillance testing.

Among the new cases, seven were people above the age of 70 who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, and at risk of serious illness, said MOH.

There were also four imported cases, who were placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival. Three infections were detected upon arrival while one developed the illness during the stay-home notice or isolation period.

In total, Singapore reported 102 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

MOH will release further updates on Tuesday night on the COVID-19 situation in Singapore.





PEOPLE WITH ALLERGIC REACTIONS TO MRNA VACCINES CAN TAKE SINOVAC

People who suffered allergic reactions after receiving the first dose of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine have been invited to take the Sinovac vaccine.

Advertisement

Those who receive COVID-19 jabs in such a manner will be considered fully vaccinated, said Senior Minister of State for Health Janil Puthucheary on Monday in Parliament.

Separately, MOH also announced that no prior appointment will be needed for people who want to get a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine jab at community vaccination centres.

The 11 Moderna vaccination centres are located at these community clubs: Buona Vista, Hong Kah North, Kebun Baru, Kolam Ayer, Marsiling, Potong Pasir, Punggol 21, Radin Mas, Tampines East, Woodlands and Yew Tee.

As of Tuesday, Singapore has reported a total of 65,315 COVID-19 cases.

