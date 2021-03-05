Man charged with breaching stay-home notice after leaving hotel twice to meet wife in car

SINGAPORE: A Singapore permanent resident (PR) was charged on Friday (Mar 5) after twice leaving the hotel where he was serving his stay-home notice to meet his wife in a car.

Bai Fan, 38, arrived in Singapore from China on Sep 19 last year after transiting through Hong Kong, said the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) in a news release.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The United States citizen was served with a stay-home notice from Sep 19 to Oct 3, 2020, which he served at Fairmont Singapore hotel, according to charge sheets.

"On Sep 19, his wife picked him up from the hotel and the couple then spent about an hour and 40 minutes together in the car in the vicinity," said ICA.

"On Sep 20, his wife again picked him up and they spent about five hours in the car, first in the vicinity and later in a car park nearby."

His wife is also a Singapore PR but was not serving a stay-home notice, ICA said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bai returned to the hotel after midnight on the second occasion, the charge sheets said.

Bai was charged with two counts of an offence under the Infectious Diseases (COVID 19 - Stay Orders) Regulations 2020.

If found guilty, he could be jailed for up to six months, fined up to S$10,000 or both.

Advertisement

Foreigners may face further penalties, including the revoking or shortening of their permits and passes to remain or work in Singapore, ICA said.



Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram