Bar owner charged with failing to ensure his bar was closed during COVID-19 pandemic

SINGAPORE: The owner of a bar was charged in court on Monday (Jul 19) with failing to ensure his premises were closed to people on two occasions last year.

Kelvin John Ooi Kam Loke, 46, was given two counts of breaking COVID-19 regulations in August and November last year by allowing people into his bar, 72 Mad Monk in Concorde Shopping Centre along Outram Road.

Under COVID-19 regulations, nightlife establishments have not been allowed to operate. Some of such establishments have been allowed to "pivot" into food and beverage operations.

On Oct 18, 2020, the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) issued a media release with photos of customers at Ooi's bar playing pool and consuming alcohol at 11.45pm on Oct 9, 2020. STB said then that 72 Mad Monk did not have a valid food shop licence.

At the time of the alleged offences, F&B establishments were not permitted to provide games unless they also held an amusement centre licence.



Ooi is accused of failing to ensure that his bar was closed at 12.05am on Aug 21, 2020, and he allegedly allowed people into the bar again at 10.33pm on Nov 8, 2020.

His case will be heard again next month. If convicted, he can be jailed for up to six months, fined up to S$10,000, or both, per charge.

