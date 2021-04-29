Bedok Mall, Joo Chiat Complex among places visited by COVID-19 community cases during infectious period

SINGAPORE: Bedok Mall and Joo Chiat Complex were on Wednesday (Apr 28) added to a list of places visited by COVID-19 cases during their infectious period, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

The Petempatan Melayu Sembawang Mosque at Jalan Mempurong was also added to the list.



Other places added include Sembawang Shopping Centre and eatery Mak's Place - The Hawkerant at 401 Changi Road.

The NTUC FairPrice supermarket at HDB Hub, which is located at Block 500 Lorong 6 Toa Payoh, is also on the list.



The full list of new locations is as follows:



(Table: MOH)

The list excludes residences, workplaces, healthcare facilities and public transport.

Those identified as close contacts of confirmed cases would already have been notified by MOH.

As a precautionary measure, individuals who were at those locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from the date of their visit.

"They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection (such as cough, sore throat and runny nose), as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history," said the ministry.

There is no need to avoid places where confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been, added MOH.

"The National Environment Agency will engage the management of affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection," said the ministry.

Singapore reported 3 community cases among 23 new COVID-19 infections on Wednesday.

As of Wednesday, Singapore has reported 61,086 COVID-19 cases and 30 fatalities.

