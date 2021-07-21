Man seen without mask on train charged with failing to wear mask outside State Courts

SINGAPORE: A man who was seen in a viral video not wearing a mask on a train was handed a fresh charge on Monday (Jul 19) for failing to wear a mask outside the State Courts.



British national Benjamin Glynn, 40, had his bail revoked on Monday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He is accused of failing to wear a mask between about 10am and 10.30am within and outside the State Courts on Jul 2.



Glynn appeared in court that day to face multiple charges - one count each of failing to wear a mask without reasonable excuse, public nuisance and using threatening words towards a public servant.



Benjamin Glynn at the State Courts on Jul 2, 2021. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

He showed up without wearing a mask and put it on only after court officers spoke to him. He was reminded twice by the judge to wear his mask properly.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Benjamin Glynn leaving the State Courts on Jul 2, 2021. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

Glynn is accused of failing to wear a mask outside his home while he was travelling from Raffles Place MRT station past 11pm on May 7. He also allegedly committed an act of public nuisance by declaring "I will never wear a mask" while on the train.



Two days later, he allegedly told two police officers at the lift lobby of Allsworth Park, a condominium in Holland Road: "I'm gonna f***ing drop you."



Screengrabs of a video in which Benjamin Glynn was seen refusing to wear a mask on a train. (Video: Facebook/Keefe Chan)

Advertisement

In the video circulating on social media, Glynn was seen in exercise wear on an MRT train. He did not have a mask on and was speaking to other commuters about masks.



Glynn is scheduled to return to court on Jul 23.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram