Service ambassador at Bishan station contracts COVID-19, premises 'thoroughly cleaned and disinfected': SMRT

SINGAPORE: An SMRT service ambassador has been hospitalised after contracting COVID-19, the transport operator confirmed on Tuesday (May 19).

The woman, a service ambassador for the Circle Line, was last at work on May 15 at Bishan station, said SMRT in response to CNA's queries. This was a day after the onset of her symptoms.

On Monday, the Ministry of Health reported 305 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, including an SMRT employee at Bishan MRT station.

The 58-year-old woman was one of the two Singaporean cases reported on Monday and is an unlinked case.



Confirming that the woman was an SMRT staff member, the transport operator said that she felt unwell on May 17 and consulted a doctor.

She was referred to the hospital for a swab test and tested positive for the novel coronavirus later that day.

“She is currently warded and is in a stable condition,” said Mr Ho Foo Sing, head of Circle Line, SMRT Trains.

“We are monitoring her condition closely and are offering the necessary assistance to her and her family.”







The premises the woman had come into contact with have been “thoroughly cleaned and disinfected”, he said.

This is in addition to the increased cleaning frequencies of all high touch points at SMRT premises, facilities and vehicles since late January, he added.

SMRT is also assisting the health ministry with contact tracing.

“The health and well-being of our commuters and staff are our top priority,” added Mr Ho.

“We would like to assure commuters that all necessary precautions are being taken to safeguard the well-being of our commuters and staff.”

To date, Singapore has confirmed 28,343 COVID-19 cases and 22 fatalities linked to the disease.

