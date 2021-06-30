Singapore tightens border measures for travellers from Australia after spike in COVID-19 cases

Travellers from Guangdong province in China will no longer have to serve a stay-home notice if their COVID-19 PCR test upon arrival is negative.

SINGAPORE: Singapore on Wednesday (Jun 30) announced tighter COVID-19 border measures for travellers from Australia due to the increase in the number of cases there.

In a media release, the Ministry of Health (MOH) also said that travellers from China's Guangdong province will not have to serve a stay-home notice period if they tested negative for COVID-19 on arrival.

TIGHTER MEASURES FOR TRAVELLERS FROM AUSTRALIA

From 11.59pm on Friday, Singaporeans, permanent residents and long-term pass holders who have travel history to Australia in the past 21 days before departure to Singapore will have to do a COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test upon arrival in Singapore.

They will then have to undergo a seven-day stay-home notice at their residence, and take another PCR test before the end of their stay-home notice period.

Short-term travellers holding an Air Travel Pass with travel history to Australia within the last 21 days before their departure to Singapore will not be allowed to enter Singapore.



These measures will be taken for travellers from Australia "given the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases there", said MOH.

TRAVELLERS FROM GUANGDONG PROVINCE



From 11.59pm on Friday, all travellers entering Singapore with travel history to China's Guangdong province within the past 21 days before departure for Singapore will undergo a COVID-19 PCR test upon arrival.

They will be allowed to go about their activities in Singapore if the PCR test result is negative, and will no longer be required to serve a seven-day stay-home notice period.



Short-term visitors with travel history to Guangdong province within the last 21 days before departure to Singapore can apply for an ATP with immediate effect, for entry into Singapore on or after Jul 7.



Currently, travellers from Guangdong have to serve a seven-day stay-home notice period at their place of residence. They also have to take PCR tests on arrival in Singapore and before the end of their stay-home notice period.



Travellers who are already serving their seven-day stay-home notice at their residence as of 11.59pm on Friday will still be required to complete their seven-day stay-home notice and exit swab, said MOH.



Border measures for travellers from Guangdong province will be eased as the COVID-19 situation in the province has improved, said MOH.

All other travellers with travel history to mainland China, excluding Guangdong province, in the last 21 days prior to travel will continue to be subject to a COVID-19 test upon arrival at the airport, in lieu of a stay-home notice, said MOH.



"As the global situation evolves, we will continue to adjust our border measures to manage the risk of importation and transmission to the community," said the ministry.



