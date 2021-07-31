Tighter border measures for travellers from Australia and China's Jiangsu province after rise in COVID-19 cases: MOH

SINGAPORE: Singapore on Saturday (Jul 31) announced tighter border measures for travellers with a travel history to Australia and China's Jiangsu province after a spike in COVID-19 cases there.

All travellers with a travel history to Australia in the past 21 days will be subjected to a 14-day stay-home notice at dedicated facilities, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) In a press release. This is due to a recent increase in cases reported by Australia.

The new measure will take effect from Monday at 11.59pm.

Under current measures, Singaporeans, permanent residents and long-term pass holders entering Singapore with a travel history to Australia within the last 21 days are subjected to an on-arrival PCR test. They also have to serve a seven-day stay-home notice at their place of residence, as well as a PCR test before the end of their stay-home notice period.

In the new measure, travellers will also be allowed to opt out of serving their stay-home notice at dedicated facilities before arrival, and instead serve their stay-home notice at their place of residence.

This is only if they have travelled to no other places other than Australia in the last consecutive 21 days immediately before their entry to Singapore.



They must also be occupying their place of residence alone, or with household members who are also serving their stay-home notice with the same travel history and stay-home notice duration.

Travellers will be required to present a valid negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours before their departure for Singapore. Those who arrive without a valid negative test may be denied entry into the country.



"Permanent residents and long-term pass holders who fail to comply with the new requirement may have their permit or pass cancelled," said MOH.

Besides the 14-day stay-home notice, travellers serving their stay-home notice at dedicated facilities will have to take the following tests: an on-arrival PCR test, a PCR test on Day 14 on their arrival, as well as self-administered antigen rapid tests on Day 3, 7 and 11 of their arrival.

"To expedite the COVID-19 PCR test at the checkpoints, travellers are strongly encouraged to register and pre-pay for their on-arrival COVID-19 PCR test prior to departing for Singapore," said MOH.



TRAVELLERS FROM JIANGSU PROVINCE



MOH also said it is tightening border control measures for travellers with travel history to Jiangsu province due to the increased cases observed.

MOH had earlier announced that travellers from China were allowed to go about their activities in Singapore without a need to serve a stay-home notice. This is only if their on-arrival COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test results were negative.



From Monday at 11.59pm, Singaporeans, permanent residents and long-term pass holders with travel history to Jiangsu province in the last 21 days before departure for Singapore will have to take an on-arrival COVID-19 PCR test.

They will also have to serve a seven-day stay-home notice at their place of residence and take a COVID-19 test before the end of their stay-home notice period.

Short-term travellers holding an ATP with travel history to Jiangsu province within the last 21 days before departure for Singapore will not be allowed to enter the country.

All other travellers with travel history to mainland China, excluding Jiangsu province, in the last 21 days prior to travel will continue to be subject to a COVID-19 test upon arrival at the airport, in lieu of a stay-home notice, said MOH.



"As the global situation evolves, we will continue to adjust our border measures to manage the risk of importation and transmission to the community," it added.

