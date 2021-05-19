Two establishments ordered to close, 2 others fined for breaching COVID-19 measures

SINGAPORE: Two establishments have been ordered to close and two others fined for breaching safe management measures, the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE) said on Wednesday (May 19).

The closure orders will take effect when dining-in is allowed to resume after Jun 13, MSE said in a press release.

Singapore last week announced tighter COVID-19 measures under Phase 2 (Heightened Alert) after a spike in COVID-19 community cases. The measures, which came into effect on May 16 and will last until Jun 13, include reducing the size of group gatherings to two and suspending dining-in at food and beverage outlets.



HooHa Restaurant and Café at Viva Vista had allowed customers to consume alcohol after 10.30pm and provided card games and music entertainment on May 14.

As this is the restaurant’s third offence, it was ordered by the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) to close for 30 days.

Darts Legend at Alice @ Mediapolis was also ordered to close for 20 days after it allowed darts to be played on a dart machine on the same day. This is the establishment’s second offence.

Additionally, two food and beverage outlets at Ngee Ann City – Food Village and The Sushi Bar Dining – were fined S$1,000 each for breaching safe management measures such as maintaining safe distancing between patrons.

Authorities also fined nine individuals for gathering in groups of more than two people in parks and beaches managed by NParks on May 16.

MSE added that all water play areas and water recreational facilities in NParks-managed parks and gardens will continue to be closed until Jun 13, in line with stricter safe management measures.

“NParks will temporarily close access to some parks, and sections of beaches, lawns, and facilities, such as shelters and car parks, when these areas get too crowded, to ensure that safe distancing can be observed,” the ministry said.

“These areas will be reopened when they are less crowded.”



