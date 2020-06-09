5 businesses, 53 people fined for COVID-19 breaches in first week of Phase 1 reopening

SINGAPORE: A total of 58 businesses and individuals were fined following inspections made in the first week of Singapore's Phase 1 reopening after the "circuit breaker".

In a media release on Tuesday (Jun 9), Enterprise Singapore (ESG) and Singapore Tourism Board (STB) said that enforcement checks were done across workplaces, malls and tourism establishments from Jun 2 to Jun 8.



Five businesses across retail, food and manufacturing industries were each fined S$1,000 for breaching safety measures. This includes failure to ensure safe distancing at workplaces and storefronts, as well as "failure to direct employees to work from home where the job function allows for it", said the two agencies.

In addition, 53 people were fined S$300 each for reasons such as not wearing masks, breaching the ban on gathering and leaving their place of residence for non-essential purposes.



ESG also advised 10 businesses to improve workplace safety measures.

"Employers should also note that working from home must be the default mode of working for companies resuming operations in Phase 1 and 2," according to the media release.

"Employees who have been working from home must continue to do so unless there is no alternative."

Those found guilty of flouting the law can be fined up to S$10,000 and/or jailed up to six months.



"As more business, schools and workplaces reopen, malls and shops will need to gear up to manage larger numbers of people.

"We urge businesses to continue to comply with the safe distancing measures such as implementing SafeEntry, ensuring proper queue markings and crowd control during anticipated peak periods and ensuring that employees put on face masks properly at all times except during meals," said the agencies.



