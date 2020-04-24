22-year-old charged with breaching quarantine half an hour before it ended

SINGAPORE: A 22-year-old man was charged on Friday (Apr 24) with breaching his quarantine order half an hour before his isolation period ended.

Tay Chun Hsien, who turned up in court in a suit with a mask over his face, is accused of leaving his Choa Chu Kang home between 11.30am and 12pm on Mar 22.

He had been directed to be isolated at home between Mar 19 and noon on Mar 22, "for the protection of the public", charge sheets state.

Tay said he did not want to engage a lawyer and told the judge: "I want to plead guilty, Your Honour."

The Ministry of Health prosecutor said he will take a week to prepare the case, before handing it over to the Attorney-General's Chambers.

Tay will return to court next Wednesday to plead guilty.

His public Instagram page showed several photos of a woman posted on Mar 22, the day he allegedly breached his quarantine order.

She is shown holding a bat at SuperPark Singapore in Suntec City, and at a Toys R Us outlet.

For breaching his quarantine order, Tay could be jailed up to six months, fined a maximum S$10,000, or both.

