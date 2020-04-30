Customers advised to bring NRIC to enter shopping malls, supermarkets: Enterprise Singapore

SINGAPORE: Customers visiting shopping malls and supermarkets are advised to bring along their identification cards for entry, Enterprise Singapore said on Thursday (Apr 30).



In response to queries from CNA, the agency said many malls and supermarkets have already implemented temperature screening and contact tracing, and that the rest will do the same "in the next few days".



According to a Telegram and WhatsApp message sent out by the Government on Thursday morning, those intending to visit supermarkets, shopping malls or wet markets should bring their NRIC or other official photo identification with a barcode for scanning, such as a driving licence.



The message added that the collection of particulars is for contact tracing purposes.



Singapore's biggest supermarket chain NTUC FairPrice told CNA that it started conducting contact tracing at some of its stores on Monday, and will implement this at all outlets by the end of this week.



CNA has sought clarification from Enterprise Singapore on whether the scanning of identification cards will be made mandatory, and has also contacted other supermarket chains including Cold Storage, Giant and Sheng Siong as well as the Personal Data Protection Commission for comment.



The Ministry of Trade and Industry previously announced that temperature screening will be conducted at all supermarkets and shopping malls from Apr 22.



Popular malls and supermarkets will also be required to implement contact tracing.



Singapore is now in a "circuit breaker" period to stem the spread of COVID-19. The period was at first scheduled to end on May 4 but will now last until Jun 1.



People have been urged to not leave their homes except to buy food and groceries or to exercise alone in the neighbourhood.



