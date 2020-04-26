COVID-19: British national deported, barred from re-entering Singapore after falsely declaring travel history

SINGAPORE: A British national has been deported and barred from re-entering Singapore after falsely declaring his travel history at the Family Justice Courts, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) and the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said in a joint news release on Sunday (Apr 26).

The 60-year-old man, who is married to a Singapore permanent resident, was also issued a stern warning for the offence of providing false information to a public servant under Section 182 of the Penal Code, said the SPF and ICA.

"On Mar 26, the police were alerted that the man had made a false declaration of his travel history at the Family Justice Courts," said the release.

"The police’s investigations found that on Mar 25, the man visited Family Justice Courts to obtain a certified true copy of a document."

As part of precautionary measures for the COVID-19 situation, the Family Justice Courts requires all visitors to declare their travel history for the last 14 days, said the SPF and ICA. The man declared that he had not been abroad in the last 14 days, and was hence allowed to enter Family Justice Courts.

However, he had arrived in Singapore from Hong Kong on Mar 13, which was still within the 14-day travel history period at the time of his visit.

After investigations were completed and in consultation with the Attorney-General’s Chambers, the man was administered a stern warning on Apr 25. He was then deported to Hong Kong on Apr 26, and barred from re-entering Singapore.

"The police would like to remind members of the public to take all health and travel declarations seriously, and submit truthful and accurate information, including during this COVID-19 crisis," said the release.

"We will take very serious action against those found to have made false declarations."

