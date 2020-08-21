Some travellers from Brunei, New Zealand to Singapore not required to serve stay-home notice, will take COVID-19 test instead

SINGAPORE: Some travellers coming to Singapore from Brunei and New Zealand from Sep 1 will not be required to serve a stay-home notice but will take a COVID-19 test upon arrival instead, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Friday (Aug 21).

The travel advisory has also been updated to allow general travel to Brunei and New Zealand. Those visiting these two countries are advised to check the entry requirements imposed by the respective governments, as well as take the necessary precautions.

"We will also update the travel advisory to allow travel for studies for students pursuing academic qualification overseas, and where distance-learning is not offered as an option by the education institution," said MOH in a press release.



Co-chair of the COVID-19 multi-ministry task force Lawrence Wong said during a press conference that the arrangements with Brunei and New Zealand are not reciprocal.



But Singapore is discussing reciprocal green lane arrangements with the two countries, he added.



“When we are ready with the reciprocal green lane arrangement with these two countries we will announce the details,” he said.

Singapore residents are still urged to avoid travelling overseas, MOH said, unless they have to go abroad for work purposes.



“When overseas, travellers should take all necessary precautions, observe good personal hygiene, monitor local developments, and heed the advice of local authorities,” MOH said.



TRAVELLERS FROM BRUNEI, NEW ZEALAND

Since Jun 18, travellers from low risk countries and regions - Australia (excluding Victoria State), Brunei Darussalam, Macao, Mainland China, New Zealand, Republic of Korea, Taiwan and Vietnam – were allowed to serve their 14-day stay-home notice at their own place of residence.

They were also tested before the end of their stay-home notice.

"Amongst these low-risk countries, we will start by lifting our current border restrictions to allow the entry of visitors from Brunei Darussalam and New Zealand into Singapore," said MOH.



Travellers entering Singapore and who have remained in either Brunei or New Zealand in the last 14 consecutive days before coming to Singapore will be tested for COVID-19 upon arrival at the airport, instead of serving the 14-day stay-home notice.

They must test negative for the coronavirus before being allowed to go about their activities in Singapore.

Visitors from these two countries will need to apply for an Air Travel Pass between seven and 30 days before their intended date of entry into Singapore.



They can apply for the pass from Sep 1, for travel from Sep 8.

"They will be responsible for their medical bills should they require medical treatment for COVID-19 while in Singapore," MOH said.



Returning Singaporeans, permanent residents and long-term pass holders will not have to serve their stay-home notices and will undergo a COVID-19 test upon arrival. They do not need to apply for the travel pass.



"We have monitored the situation and assessed that there are several countries/regions where the virus situation is well under control and the risk of importation is low. We will therefore update our border measures accordingly," explained MOH.



SHORTER STAY-HOME NOTICE PERIOD FOR SOME COUNTRIES



Travellers coming from some low-risk countries and regions will be reduced from 14 days to seven days. These countries and regions are: Australia (excluding Victoria State), Macao, Mainland China, Taiwan, Vietnam, and Malaysia. They will be tested before the end of the notices.

All other incoming travellers will continue to serve their 14-day stay-home notices at dedicated isolation facilities, and will be subject to a test before the end of the notices.

