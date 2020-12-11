Woman who subsequently contracted COVID-19 among 2 charged with breaching stay-home notice; had gone out to buy bubble tea

SINGAPORE: Two Singaporeans were charged on Friday (Dec 11) with breaching their stay-home notice requirements – with one subsequently testing positive for COVID-19 after heading out for bubble tea and other activities.

Nurul Afiqah Mohammed had arrived in Singapore from Australia on Mar 21 and was served with a stay-home notice for the period of Mar 21 and Apr 4, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said on Friday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Charge sheets showed that Nurul had left her residence at Woodlands Drive 16 on Mar 22 to visit a Unity Pharmacy nearby where she purchased face masks, vitamin C and hand sanitiser.

The next day, Nurul took a bus to Causeway Point where she bought Koi bubble tea. She then took a GrabHitch carpool ride alone to Nanyang Polytechnic to submit an application for further studies, said the charge sheets.

ICA said the 22-year-old had also left her home on Apr 2 and Apr 3 to assist her friend with wedding preparations at Punggol Field. On both occasions, other members of her friend’s household were also present.

Charge sheets also showed that she had gone to an NTUC Fairprice supermarket at Woodlands, dined at an eatery and smoked at the void deck of her HDB block on separate occasions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

ICA said Nurul visited Khoo Teck Puat Hospital (KTPH) on Apr 12 as she was feeling unwell. She subsequently tested positive for COVID-19 and was admitted to KTPH.

MAN TOOK PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION, VISITED POLICE CENTRE

The second Singaporean charged with flouting their stay-home notice requirement had arrived from Malaysia on Mar 26.

Mohd Noor Salam Mohd Yusof was served with a stay-home notice from Mar 26 to Apr 10.

Advertisement

ICA said the 40-year-old left his declared place of residence in Woodlands Street 13 on Mar 31 and took public transportation to his mother’s residence in Choa Chu Kang. Along the way, he also visited Choa Chu Kang Neighbourhood Police Centre.

On Apr 2, Noor left his mother’s residence and visited the Choa Chu Kang HDB branch, Limbang Kopitiam and the area near Limbang Shopping Centre.

To safeguard our community’s health and safety, everyone needs to play their part and comply with the stay-home notice requirements, said ICA.

Nurul was charged under Section 21A of the Infectious Diseases Act, while Noor was charged under the Infectious Diseases (COVID-19 – Stay Orders) Regulations 2020.

“The case of Nurul, who had tested positive for the virus, and had come into contact with her friends and members of the public during her stay-home notice, shows the very real risk breaching stay-home notice requirements can pose to all of us. It is highly irresponsible conduct,” ICA added.

Those who fail to comply, including persons who tamper with and/or remove the electronic monitoring device during the stay-home notice period, will be liable to prosecution under the Infectious Diseases (COVID 19 Stay Orders) Regulations 2020. They face a fine of up to S$10,000, up to six months’ jail, or both.

Foreigners may face further administrative actions by ICA and the Ministry of Manpower, or both, such as revoking, or shortening the validity of permits and passes to remain or work in Singapore.

Members of public can report information about anyone who fails to comply with stay-home notice requirements to ICA online or call 6812 5555.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram​​​​​​