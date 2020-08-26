Two F&B outlets at Bugis Junction among places visited by COVID-19 cases during infectious period

SINGAPORE: A Starbucks cafe and Xiao Long Kan Hotpot restaurant at Bugis Junction were among the new locations added to a list of public places visited by COVID-19 community cases during their infectious period, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Tuesday (Sep 1).



The McDonald's branch at Pasir Ris Sports Complex was also added to the list, along with S-11 AMK 530 Food House on Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Other places include Da Long Yi Hot Pot restaurant at Orchard Central and Mei Heong Yuen Dessert shop at Temple Street.



The new locations are as follows:

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Those who had been identified as close contacts of confirmed cases would already have been notified by MOH,” the ministry said.

As a precautionary measure, however, people who were at those locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit, the ministry added.

"They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection (such as cough, sore throat and runny nose), as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history."

MOH said there is no need for people to avoid places where COVID-19 cases have been, and that the National Environment Agency will engage the management of the affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection.













On Tuesday, Singapore reported 40 new COVID-19 cases, including seven imported infections and one in the community.



The sole community case was identified to be a 24-year-old work pass holder who is currently unlinked to previous cases.

The Chinese national who was detected through MOH's rostered routine testing of workers in the construction, marine and process sectors who are living outside the dormitories, said the ministry. She was asymptomatic.



All seven imported cases were placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore, said MOH. They were tested while serving their notices at dedicated facilities.

A one-year-old girl from India was among the imported cases. She is a short-term visit pass holder whose parents are permanent residents.

A 26-year-old Singaporean man who returned from the United States on Aug 18 was also one of the imported cases reported. Two other imported cases were permanent residents who returned from India on Aug 16.

Also among the imported cases reported on Tuesday were two work pass holders who are currently employed in Singapore. They arrived from Bangladesh and Brazil on Aug 16.

The remaining imported case was a dependant's pass holder who arrived from Bangladesh on Aug 16.

The majority of infections were work permit holders under quarantine.



Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram