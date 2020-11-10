Bugis Street, Kopitiam food courts added to list of places visited by COVID-19 cases while infectious

SINGAPORE: Bugis Street and two Kopitiam food courts were added to a list of public places visited by COVID-19 cases in the community during their infectious period, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Tuesday (Nov 10).

Bugis Street was listed three times on different dates, while a Kopitiam outlet at 10 Jurong East Street 12 was visited twice. Another Kopitiam food court, at V Hotel Lavender, was also added to the list.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Among the new places were Mustafa Centre, the Burger King at Kitchener Complex and Jurong Point.

Public places visited by COVID-19 cases in the community during the infectious period. (Table: MOH)

Those who have been identified as close contacts of confirmed cases would already have been notified by MOH.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As a precautionary measure, anyone who was at these locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit, said MOH.

They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection, as well as fever and a loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history.

The health ministry said individuals may access the SafeEntry Location Matching Self-Check service via the TraceTogether App, SingPass Mobile or the SafeEntry website to check whether they were at these locations during the specified timings, based on their own SafeEntry records.

"There is no need to avoid places where confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been. The National Environment Agency will engage the management of affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection," said MOH.

Advertisement

Singapore reported nine new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Tuesday, with one in the community and another in a dormitory.

The remaining seven cases were imported.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram​​​​​​