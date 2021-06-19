21 COVID-19 cases detected in 9 households at 119 Bukit Merah View

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Saturday (Jun 19) it had detected a total of 21 COVID-19 cases in nine different households at 119 Bukit Merah View.

The detection came amid an investigation into likely COVID-19 transmission in the vicinity.

As of Saturday, a total of 70 COVID-19 infections had been linked to the Bukit Merah View Market and Food Centre cluster.

COVID-19 viral fragments were also found in wastewater samples collected from some blocks in the vicinity, said MOH.

To ringfence possible cases, mandatory polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing will be conducted for all residents of blocks 116, 117, 118, 119, 124A, 124B, 125 and 126 Bukit Merah View from Jun 20 to Jun 21.

Voluntary PCR testing for visitors and those who have interacted with residents of these blocks will be conducted concurrently.

The ministry said leaflets had been distributed and SMS notifications sent to residents to provide them with more information.

