13 new COVID-19 cases linked to Bukit Merah View cluster among 19 community infections in Singapore

SINGAPORE: Thirteen of the COVID-19 community cases reported in Singapore on Wednesday (Jun 16) are linked to the Bukit Merah View cluster, said the Ministry of Health.

There were six other cases, bringing the total number of new community infections to 19.

Of these six, three were linked to previous cases and three were unlinked.

BUKIT MERAH VIEW CLUSTER

Two students were among the 13 cases linked to the Bukit Merah View cluster - one studying at CHIJ St Theresa's Convent and another at Gan Eng Seng school.

There were also two stall assistants who work at Zhangde Primary School's canteen and Tiong Bahru Yong Tao Hu at 56 Eng Hoon Street.

Another stall helper in the list of cases works at New Changi Eating House and sometimes helped out at a stall at Bukit Merah View market, said MOH.

Another case works in an administrative role at South Asia Construction and part-time at Telok Blangah Food Centre.

The remaining six new cases in the Bukit Merah View cluster comprised a taxi driver, a sales coordinator at Gold Lite, a freelance worker and three retirees.

There are now 39 cases in this cluster after an unlinked case that had been first reported on Monday was reclassified as linked to the cluster. The case is a cleaner at 375 and 376 Clementi Avenue 4 who is employed by AO ServicePro.

OTHER COMMUNITY CASES

Two of the community cases - a part-time housekeeper at Eunike Living and a waitress at Common Man Stan - were linked to case 64184, a 27-year-old male Indian national who works as an engineer at Ecoxplore.

The other linked case was a household contact of Case 64264.





The three unlinked cases comprised two foreign domestic workers and a retiree.

There were also five imported cases and all of them had been placed on stay-home notice upon their arrival in Singapore. Two were Singaporeans who had returned from India and the UK, while the remaining three were maids from Indonesia who hold work permits.

No new infections were reported in migrant workers' dormitories.

In all, Singapore reported 24 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

MORE CASES DISCHARGED

Twenty more COVID-19 cases were discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities, taking the total recoveries to 61,931, said MOH.

A total of 146 cases were still in hospital, most of whom stable or improving, with one in critical condition in the intensive care unit. Another 228 had been isolated and were being cared for at community facilities.







SEVERAL FOOD CENTRES AFFECTED BY COVID-19 CASES

Stallholders at Redhill Market and Food Centre will undergo mandatory swab tests after a COVID-19 case recently visited the market.

The market is within walking distance of 115 Bukit Merah View Market and Food Centre, which has been closed since Sunday for deep cleaning after a new cluster of COVID-19 cases was linked to it.

The Bukit Merah View market, which was slated to reopen on Wednesday, will now be shut for two weeks until Jun 26.

Explaining the decision, MOH said that the detection of more cases among employees at the market and their close contacts suggests there is "ongoing spread with wider transmission".

Telok Blangah Drive Food Centre will also be closed for three days from Wednesday after a hawker there tested positive for COVID-19.

He is a family member of a COVID-19 case from the Bukit Merah View market cluster and was placed on quarantine on Jun 13.

As of Wednesday, Singapore has reported a total of 62,339 COVID-19 cases.

