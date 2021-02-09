Travellers on Business Travel Pass scheme required to undergo additional COVID-19 tests

SINGAPORE: Travellers on the Business Travel Pass scheme will be required to undergo additional COVID-19 tests when they return to Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Tuesday (Feb 9).

Currently, such travellers will have to undergo a COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test upon return to Singapore instead of serving a stay-home notice. They are also required to be isolated in a single location until they obtain a negative result for their on-arrival test.



As an added precautionary measure, travellers on this scheme are now required to undergo COVID-19 PCR tests on the third, seventh and 14th day of their return. An additional serology test will also be required on the third day, said MOH.

"These enhanced testing requirements serve to minimise the risk of potential incubating cases leaking into the community. Travellers are also to avoid events with more than eight attendees within 14 days of returning to Singapore," added the Health Ministry.

The Business Travel Pass scheme was introduced in June 2020 to facilitate essential business travel for senior executives based in Singapore with regional or international responsibilities who need to travel regularly for work.

Travellers under this scheme are required to abide by a strict controlled itinerary when travelling. When they return to Singapore, they are required to use TraceTogether, avoid all forms of public transport within 14 days of their return, comply with safe management measures at their workplace and abide by all other prevailing measures applicable to local residents.

"As compliance to the border measures in this scheme is crucial to safeguarding public health and helping to curb potential transmission of COVID-19 to the community, Business Travel Pass holders must comply with the border measures in this scheme or risk having their Business Travel Passes revoked," said MOH.

"We will continue to carefully monitor the global situation and the public health outcomes from this scheme in order to strike a calibrated balance between the safety of the local community and resuming business travel in support of our overall economic recovery."



