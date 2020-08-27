77 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, including 2 in the community

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 77 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Thursday (Aug 27), including two in the community and five imported infections, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

This brings the total number of cases in the country to 56,572.

Both community cases are Singaporeans, said MOH in its preliminary daily update. There were also five imported cases, who were placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon their arrival in Singapore.

More details will be provided on Thursday night, said MOH.







"NO KNOWN" CASE OF COVID-19 REINFECTION IN SINGAPORE

In response to CNA's queries, an MOH spokesperson said on Thursday that there was "no known" case of COVID-19 reinfection in Singapore to date.

The health ministry is "actively investigating" the possibility of reinfection among those who have recovered from the disease, the spokesperson added.



This comes after reports of recovered COVID-19 cases in Hong Kong, Belgium and the Netherlands becoming reinfected with the coronavirus.



"MOH continues to review global and local clinical research and evidence on COVID-19 reinfection, and monitor the situation closely," said the spokesperson.

ROUTINE TESTING

Manpower Minister Josephine Teo said on Wednesday that new COVID-19 cases found at migrant worker dormitories are a result of routine testing, and these cases are surfacing as “part of the plan”.

COVID-19 cases among migrant workers in dormitories have formed the bulk of more than 56,000 infections in Singapore. Authorities took about four months to test all workers, more than 300,00 of them.

The testing was completed on Aug 7, and the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) declared all dormitories “cleared of COVID-19” on Aug 19 but urged continued vigilance.

A few new clusters have been found at previously “cleared” dormitories, including a cluster of more than 60 cases at Sungei Tengah Lodge, Singapore's largest purpose-built dormitory.

