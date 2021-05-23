Singapore reports 21 new COVID-19 cases in the community, 1 dormitory infection

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 22 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases as of noon on Sunday (May 23), including 21 in the community and one who resides in a dormitory.

Nineteen infections are linked to previous cases, while three are currently unlinked. Among them, 12 cases had already been placed on quarantine earlier.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There were also three imported cases, who were already placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).



In all, Singapore reported 25 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, with details of the new cases to be released at night, said MOH.







Advertisement

Advertisement

Earlier on Sunday, MOH and the Ministry of National Development (MND) said 10 cases have been detected from four households living at Block 506 Hougang Avenue 8, while four cases were detected in two households living at Block 559 Pasir Ris Street 51.

Mandatory polymerase chain reaction tests for all residents of the Hougang block were completed on Friday and Saturday, while a two-day swabbing operation began on Sunday for the Pasir Ris block residents.

As of Sunday, Singapore has reported a total of 61,824 COVID-19 cases. The country also reported its 32nd COVID-19 death on Friday, a 70-year-old man linked to the cluster at Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram