21 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in Singapore, including 3 in dormitories

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 21 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases as of noon on Tuesday (May 25), comprising 18 in the community and three in foreign worker dormitories.

This is the highest number of dormitory cases since Oct 8 last year, when there were four cases.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Fifteen of the locally transmitted infections were linked to previous cases. Eight of them had been placed on quarantine earlier and seven were detected through surveillance.

The remaining six had no links to previous cases, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its preliminary daily update.

There are also nine imported infections, who had been placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival in Singapore. Three were returning Singaporeans or permanent citizens.

In all, Singapore reported 30 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Details of the new cases will be released on Tuesday night, said MOH.







Advertisement

Singapore is in the second week of tighter community restrictions as part of Phase 2 (Heightened Alert), which will be in place through Jun 13.

As of Tuesday, Singapore has reported a total of 61,890 COVID-19 cases and 32 fatalities.



Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram