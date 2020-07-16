Singapore reports 248 new COVID-19 cases, including 11 in the community

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 248 new COVID-19 infections as of noon on Thursday (Jul 16), including 11 cases in the community, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its preliminary daily update.

This brings the total number of cases in the country to 47,126.

The community cases involve two Singaporeans or permanent residents, seven work pass holders and two dependant's pass holders.

There were also four imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore.

The vast majority of the new cases are work permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories, MOH said, adding that more information will be released later in the day.







Seven locations were on Wednesday added to MOH's list of public places visited by COVID-19 community cases during their infectious period. The locations include Apple Orchard Road, Bugis+ shopping mall and Tekka Centre.

Singapore is in Phase 2 of its reopening after the "circuit breaker" period. The country has entered a technical recession after two consecutive quarter-on-quarter contractions, with its gross domestic product shrinking 42.1 per cent in the second quarter of 2020, deepening the 3.3 per cent contraction in the preceding three months



Resorts World Sentosa, one of Singapore's biggest private-sector employers, said on Wednesday it was laying off staff as part of cost-cutting measures in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Singapore Airlines Group reported a 99.3 per cent year-on-year decline in passenger carriage in June, according to its operating results released on Wednesday.

