24 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, including 4 in the community

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 24 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Saturday (Jan 16), said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its preliminary daily update.



Five cases are locally transmitted, of which four are in the community and one is a resident of a migrant workers' dormitory.



Advertisement

Advertisement

The remaining 19 cases are imported and were placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

More details of the cases will be released on Saturday night, said MOH.







The last time Singapore reported five locally transmitted infections was on Dec 31, when two new clusters were formed. The two clusters were linked to workers in the marine sector.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As of Saturday, Singapore has reported a total of 59,083 COVID-19 cases.



SPF OFFICERS QUARANTINED, DOGS TESTED

The number of new infections in the community has decreased from eight cases in the week before to two in the past week, said MOH on Friday.



One of the community cases is a Singapore Police Force para-veterinarian who tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Advertisement

The police said three officers who were in close contact with the para-vet have been quarantined.

The 25 police working dogs he interacted with in the two weeks before the onset of symptoms were also tested for COVID-19 and all the results were negative, SPF said, adding that the police K-9 unit remains operational.



Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram