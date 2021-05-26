23 new COVID-19 cases in the community, including students and pastor linked to Jem/Westgate cluster

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 23 new COVID-19 cases in the community and one dormitory case on Wednesday (May 26), of which three are unlinked.

Twenty-one of the cases are linked to previous infections, 14 of which had already been placed on quarantine and seven detected through surveillance. The remaining three were unlinked.

There were also two imported cases, who were placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore.

In all, Singapore reported 26 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.



THREE STUDENTS, PASTOR AMONG NEW CASES LINKED TO JEM/WESTGATE CLUSTER



Two primary school students, an ITE student and a pastor were among the seven new COVID-19 community cases linked to the cluster at Jem and Westgate shopping malls in Jurong East.



Case 63728, an 11-year-old boy, and Case 63729, a six-year-old girl, are both students at Concord Primary School and had last gone to school on May 17.

They are family members of Case 63357 – a 32-year-old IT engineer at AbbVie Operations Singapore – and were placed in quarantine on May 21.

Case 63728 developed a cough on May 22 but did not report his symptoms and Case 63729 developed flu-like symptoms on May 24. They were confirmed to have COVID-19 on May 25.



Case 63735 is an 18-year-old Singaporean student at ITE College West. He was last in school on May 14.

He is a family member and household contact of two previous cases and was placed in quarantine on May 23. He developed a sore throat on the same day and a fever the following day.

He reported his symptoms and was tested on May 25. This test result came back positive on the same day.

Another new case linked to this cluster is Case 63733, a 30-year-old pastor at Grace Assembly Church. She visited JEM on May 11.

She is asymptomatic and was detected when she was tested on May 24 as part of testing operations for those who visited the malls. Her test result came back positive for COVID-19 on May 25.



The other cases linked to this cluster on Wednesday are a 29-year-old Singaporean man who works as a technician at Singapore Refining Company, a 67-year-old Singaporean man who works as a delivery driver for DCH Auriga (Singapore) and a 28-year-old Singaporean woman who works as a hairdresser at Kimage Hair Salon at Lot 1 Shoppers' Mall in Choa Chu Kang.

The 67-year-old delivery driver frequently delivered goods at Jem and Westgate shopping malls. He has tested preliminarily positive for the B1617 variant, which was first detected in India, and is pending further confirmatory tests. He is fully vaccinated.

As of Wednesday, 60 cases in total are linked to the Jem/Westgate cluster.

NEW CLUSTER LINKED TO SECONDARY SCHOOL STUDENT



A new cluster linked to a 15-year-old Westwood Secondary School student, Case 63708, has been identified.



The cluster involves the student, a 46-year-old Singaporean woman who works as a secretary at Prestige Legal (Case 63709) and a new infection reported on Wednesday.

The new case, Case 63746, is a 74-year-old Malaysian retiree. He is a family member and household contact of Case 63709, and was placed in quarantine on May 25.

He developed a cough and a fever on the same day, and was tested for COVID-19. His test result came back positive. His serology test result is negative.

The retiree received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Mar 19.











As of Wednesday, Singapore has reported a total of 61,916 COVID-19 cases and 32 fatalities.



