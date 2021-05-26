23 new COVID-19 cases in the community and 1 in dormitory; 3 unlinked cases

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 23 new COVID-19 cases in the community and one dormitory case on Wednesday (May 26), of which three are unlinked.

Twenty-one of the cases are linked to previous infections, 14 of which had already been placed on quarantine and seven detected through surveillance. The remaining three were unlinked.

There were also two imported cases, who were placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore.

In all, Singapore reported 26 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.



Details of the new cases will be released on Wednesday night, said MOH.







THREE NEW CLUSTERS IN SINGAPORE



A migrant worker dormitory is among the three new clusters reported in Singapore on Tuesday.

Three new dormitory cases reported on Tuesday were linked to a previous case at Harvest @ Woodlands, forming a new cluster. All four cases were construction workers at H&W Communications.

The second cluster is linked to a previous case, a 40-year-old Singaporean who works as an employee in operations at The Meatery SG. This cluster has three cases, and the latest infection linked to this cluster is a six-year-old Singaporean who is a student at My First Skool at 211 Jurong East Street 21.

The third cluster is linked to a 31-year-old Singaporean who works as a property agent with ERA Realty Network. A total of five cases are linked to this new cluster.



As of Wednesday, Singapore has reported a total of 61,916 COVID-19 cases and 32 fatalities.



