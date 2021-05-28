15 new COVID-19 community cases in Singapore, including 4 unlinked infections

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 15 new COVID-19 cases in the community as of noon on Friday (May 28).

Eleven of the infections were linked to previous cases, eight of which had been placed on quarantine. Three others were detected through surveillance.

The remaining four cases had no links to previous cases, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its preliminary daily update.

There were also 15 imported cases, who were placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore. Eight are returning Singaporeans or permanent residents.

No new infections were reported in migrant workers' dormitories.

In all, 30 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Singapore on Friday.

Details of the new cases will be released on Friday night, said MOH.





















Singapore on Thursday said it will tighten border control measures for visitors who have travelled recently to Australia's Victoria state after a spike in COVID-19 cases there.

From 11.59pm on Saturday, short-term travellers holding an Air Travel Pass with travel history to Victoria within the last 21 days will not be allowed to enter Singapore.



As of Thursday, Singapore has reported a total of 61,970 COVID-19 cases and 32 fatalities.



