19 new community COVID-19 cases in Singapore, including 6 unlinked infections

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 19 new COVID-19 cases in the community as of noon on Sunday (May 30).

Thirteen were linked to previous cases, including 11 which had been placed in quarantine, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its preliminary daily update.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The remaining six infections had no links to previous cases, added MOH.

There were also six imported cases, who had been placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival in Singapore. Five were returning Singaporeans or permanent residents.

No new infections were reported in migrant workers' dormitories.

In all, 25 new COVID-19 infections were reported in Singapore on Sunday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Details of the new cases will be released on Sunday night, said MOH.







COVID-19 GRANT TO HELP AFFECTED WORKERS

Advertisement

Lower- to middle-income workers who have been financially affected by the tightened measures during the Heightened Alert period can apply for a one-off payout.

Under the COVID-19 Recovery Grant (Temporary), eligible self-employed workers will also be able to receive such support, said the Ministry of Finance on Friday.

Workers who were placed on involuntary no-pay leave for at least a month between May 16 to Jun 30 may receive up to S$700. Those who experienced income loss of at least 50 per cent for at least a month may also receive up to S$500.

As of Sunday, Singapore has reported a total of 62,028 COVID-19 cases.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram