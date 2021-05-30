19 new community COVID-19 cases in Singapore, and 1 new death

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 25 COVID-19 cases on Sunday (May 30), including 19 new COVID-19 infections, and one new death.

A 95-year-old Singaporean woman, identified as Case 63382, died from complications due to COVID-19 infection on Sunday, said MOH.

She was confirmed to have COVID-19 infection on May 17 when she was warded at Changi General Hospital for an unrelated medical condition.

She had not been vaccinated against COVID-19, and had a history of cancer, hypertension and hypothyroidism.

This is the third COVID-19 death reported in May. As of Sunday, Singapore's COVID-19 death toll stands at 33, with the total number of cases at 62,028.

NEW CLUSTER AT NTUC FOODFARE AT ANCHORVALE ROAD

A new COVID-19 cluster at a NTUC Foodfare coffee shop at 308 Anchorvale Road has been identified.

Five new infections have been linked to the cluster, including four kitchen assistants at two different outlets of Hua Zai HK Style Roasted Delight Rice Noodle.

Cases 63883 and 63885 work at the noodle outlet at 21 Hougang Street 51, while cases 63884 and 63886 work at the Anchorvale location. All four were placed on quarantine on May 29.

The fifth case works at the food court in Anchorvale as a chef at Rice Garden. Case 63874 is a close contact of Cases 63884 and 63886.

There are a total of seven cases in this cluster, the first of which - a 33-year-old kitchen assistant at Hua Zai Eating House - tested positive on May 29.

The food court at 308 Anchorvale Road has been closed to members of the public from Sunday for 14 days as MOH investigates cases of COVID-19 infection amongst individuals who work there, the ministry said.

"Our epidemiological investigations have found that there is likely ongoing transmission at the coffee shop," said MOH.

MOH will also offer free COVID-19 testing for those who visited 308 Anchorvale Road from May 13 to May 30 to pre-emptively mitigate any potential risk of wider, undetected community transmission.

Those who visited NTUC Foodfare between those dates are advised to monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit. They are encouraged to visit a Regional Screening Centre or "Swab and Send Home” Public Health Preparedness Clinic for a free COVID-19 test.

LINKED CASES

Fourteen cases were linked to previous infections, including 11 which had been placed in quarantine, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its preliminary daily update.

The remaining five infections had no links to previous cases, added MOH.

There were also six imported cases, who had been placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival in Singapore. Five were returning Singaporeans or permanent residents.

No new infections were reported in migrant workers' dormitories.











PRIME MINISTER LEE TO ADDRESS NATION

Singapore tightened its restrictions on social gatherings and activities two weeks ago to minimise transmissions after several clusters of infections emerged.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will make a national address at 4pm on Monday, and share plans to "keep COVID-19 under control, while progressively opening up again", he said.

"The number of new community cases has stabilised over the last two weeks. Our tightened measures to keep Singaporeans safe are working," said Mr Lee in a Facebook post on Sunday.

"Tomorrow, I intend to share with you how we plan to keep COVID-19 under control, while progressively opening up again," said Mr Lee.

The public can watch Mr Lee's speech live on his Facebook page, and on Mediacorp channels. CNA will broadcast his speech live, including on CNA's YouTube channel and on its Facebook page.

This story is being updated. Please refresh for more details.

