18 COVID-19 community cases in Singapore, including Sengkang General Hospital housekeeper

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 21 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases as of noon on Tuesday (May 25), comprising 18 in the community and three in foreign worker dormitories.

This is the highest number of dormitory cases since Oct 8 last year, when there were four cases.

Fifteen of the locally transmitted infections were linked to previous cases. Eight of them had been placed on quarantine earlier and seven were detected through surveillance. The remaining six had no links to previous cases, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

There were also nine imported infections, who had been placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival in Singapore. Three were returning Singaporeans or permanent citizens.

In all, Singapore reported 30 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

SENGKANG GENERAL HOSPITAL WORKER AMONG UNLINKED CASES

A 27-year-old Malaysian man who works as a housekeeper at Sengkang General Hospital is among the six unlinked community cases.

There is also a 29-year-old Malaysian man who works at Tiger Sugar Bubble Tea at Holland Piazza and a 15-year-old Singaporean who is a student at Westwood Secondary School.

The other unlinked cases include a 27-year-old Singaporean project manager at Fei Ying Trading Enterprise, a 74-year-old Singaporean retiree and a 50-year-old Singaporean who works as an engineer at Tektronix Southeast Asia.

All the unlinked cases had experienced symptoms such as fever, sore throat and runny nose prior to testing positive for COVID-19.

JEM/WESTGATE CLUSTER GROWS

Two more cases have been added to the Jem/Westgate cluster, bringing the total number of infections to 53.

Both new cases are family members of previous cases and had already been quarantined.

They are a 13-year-old Singaporean student at Kranji Secondary School and a seven-year-old Singaporean student at Rulang Primary School.

Both boys developed a fever on May 23 and reported their symptoms while in quarantine.

DORMITORY AMONG 3 NEW CLUSTERS

Three new clusters have been identified.

The first is at a dormitory, Harvest @ Woodlands. The dormitory cluster currently has a total of four cases. The first detected case there was a 46-year-old Malaysian man who works as a construction worker at H&W Communications. He tested positive on May 22.

The second cluster is linked to a previous case, a 40-year-old Singaporean who works as an employee in operations at The Meatery SG. He tested positive on May 21. This cluster has three cases. The latest infection linked to this cluster is a six-year-old Singaporean who is a student at My First Skool at 211 Jurong East Street 21.

The remaining cluster is linked to a 31-year-old Singaporean who works as a property agent with ERA Realty Network. The man tested positive for COVID-19 on May 23. There are total of five cases linked to this new cluster.

The latest cases linked to the property agent include a 60-year-old Singaporean retiree, a 57-year-old Singaporean who works as a retail vendor at Chong Pang City and a 30-year-old Singaporean who is self-employed and works from home.

All three of them experienced symptoms such as cough, fever and anosmia but did not seek medical treatment. They were quarantined several days after the onset of symptoms and were then tested for COVID-19.



LEARNING POINT CLUSTER

One more case, a 44-year-old Singaporean, has been linked to the Learning Point cluster. Case 63706 works at Citibank but has been working from home since Apr 17, said MOH.

The woman is a family member and household contact of a previously confirmed case, a seven-year-old Singaporean who is a student at Maha Bodhi School.

Case 63706 was quarantined on May 17. She was tested for COVID-19 on May 17 and May 20, and her test results were negative. She developed a sore throat on May 23 and was tested for COVID-19 on May 24. Her test result came back positive for COVID-19 infection on the same day. Her serology test result is negative.

MCDONALD’S DELIVERY RIDERS CLUSTER

Three more fast food restaurant employees have been linked to the McDonald’s delivery riders cluster. One of them, a 25-year-old Malaysian, had already been quarantined. The man works as a delivery rider for Domino’s Pizza (Tanjong Katong).

The other two cases are kitchen staff members: A 72-year-old Singaporean from McDonald’s Pasir Ris Elias Community Club outlet and a 32-year-old Singaporean from McDonald’s Bedok Reservoir outlet.

CASE 63479 CLUSTER

A 40-year-old Myanmar national who works as a technician at Greenland Technology has been added to this cluster, which is linked to a previously confirmed case, a 49-year-old permanent resident who is a homemaker. This cluster now has a total of six cases.







RESIDENTS IN PASIR RIS BLOCK TEST NEGATIVE

Singapore is in the second week of tighter community restrictions as part of Phase 2 (Heightened Alert), which will be in place through Jun 13.

MOH said in response to queries from CNA about the mandatory testing of residents at Block 559, Pasir Ris Street 51 that 304 residents and visitors have tested negative for COVID-19 as of Tuesday.

MOH and the Ministry of National Development (MND) said on Sunday that four COVID-19 cases were detected in two different households living in the block.

As of Tuesday, Singapore has reported a total of 61,890 COVID-19 cases and 32 fatalities.

