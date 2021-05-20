27 new community cases in Singapore, 1 new death

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 27 new community COVID-19 cases as of noon on Thursday (May 20), said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

The ministry also reported one new fatality, taking the death toll to 32.

TAN TOCK SENG HOSPITAL PATIENT IS LATEST COVID-19 FATALITY

A 70-year-old Singaporean man, identified as Case 62687, died from complications due to COVID-19 infection on May 20. He had previously been linked to the TTSH cluster.

The man had been warded in Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) Ward 9D on Apr 22 and was confirmed to have COVID-19 infection on Apr 30.

MOH said the man had not been vaccinated against COVID-19 and had a history of lung cancer and atrial fibrillation.

The National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID) has reached out to his family and is extending assistance to them, added the ministry.

As of Thursday, Singapore has reported a total of 61,730 COVID-19 cases and 32 fatalities from the disease.

NEW CASES

Twenty-one of the community infections are linked to previous cases, while six are currently unlinked. Among them, 15 cases had already been placed on quarantine earlier.

Six of the community cases involve students. Two are from Madrasah Al-Ma’arif Al-Islamiah and the rest are from Singapore Polytechnic, Skool4kidz Centre, Anglo-Chinese School (Junior) and Yuan Ching Secondary School.

There were also 14 imported cases, who had already been placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore. Ten of them are returning Singaporeans or permanent residents.

No new cases were reported in migrant workers' dormitories.

In total, Singapore reported 41 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

4 LINKED TO CHANGI AIRPORT TERMINAL 3 CLUSTER

Four more cases who had already been quarantined have been linked to the cluster at Changi Airport. Among them are two Singaporeans, aged eight and 14, who are students at Madrasah Al-Ma’arif Al-Islamiah. Both of them are household contacts of several previously confirmed cases.

There is also a full vaccinated 63-year-old Singaporean who is employed by Certis Cisco as an aviation security officer at Changi Airport Terminal 3 and a 43-year-old Singaporean who works as an administrative personnel at Glory Ship Management.

LEARNING POINT CLUSTER

A 38-year-old Singaporean who works as a legal service officer at Legal Service Commission has been linked to the Learning Point cluster. The woman, who is fully vaccinated, is a family member and household contact of a previously confirmed case, a seven-year-old Singaporean who is a student at CHIJ (Katong) Primary School.

MORE STUDENTS LINKED TO EXISTING CASES

The other linked community cases include a 12-year-old Singaporean who is a student at Anglo-Chinese School (Junior). The boy is a family member and a household contact of a previously confirmed case, a 46-year-old Singaporean who is an investment banker at DBS.

There is also a 15-year-old permanent resident who is a student at Yuan Ching Secondary School. She is a family member and household contact of a Case 63479, a 49-year-old permanent resident who is a homemaker.

MANDATORY COVID-19 TESTS FOR RESIDENTS AT HOUGANG HDB BLOCK

MOH said its epidemiological investigations have found that a few COVID-19 cases reside at 506 Hougang Avenue 8.

As a precautionary measure, the health ministry will conduct mandatory COVID-19 tests for all residents of the block. The testing operations will be conducted at the void deck of the block on May 21 and May 22.

"We have distributed leaflets to affected residents, and will also send them an SMS notification. Residents of 506 Hougang Avenue 8 are also advised to monitor their health closely and consult a doctor immediately if they feel unwell," said the ministry.

This story is being updated. Please refresh for more details.











USE BETTER MASKS

MOH has advised people to use masks with better protection, such as those with better filtration efficiency, to mitigate the risk of infection.

Suitable face coverings include surgical masks and reusable masks that are made of at least two layers of fabric, said the ministry on Tuesday.

Reusable masks such as those issued by the People's Association and Temasek Foundation also have good filtration efficiency, it added.

Singapore updated its guidance on the use of masks on Tuesday on the back of rising COVID-19 infections in the community.

This is because the recent COVID-19 clusters "suggest a higher level of transmission, likely attributed to new virus variants", said MOH.

