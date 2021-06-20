9 new community COVID-19 cases in Singapore, including 5 unlinked infections

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported nine new COVID-19 cases in the community as of noon on Sunday (Jun 20), including five with no links to previous cases.

Of the four that were linked to previous cases, three had been placed in quarantine earlier, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its preliminary daily update.

There were also two imported cases, all of which had been placed on stay-home notice upon their arrival in Singapore. One is a returning Singaporean.

No new infections were reported in foreign workers' dormitories.

In all, 11 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Singapore on Sunday.

Details of the new cases will be released on Sunday night, said MOH.

RESIDENTS OF 8 HDB BLOCKS TO UNDERGO COVID-19 TESTS

Residents of eight Housing Board blocks will have to undergo COVID-19 tests after 21 cases were detected in nine different households at 119 Bukit Merah View.

The tests will be conducted on Jun 20 and 21 for residents of blocks 116, 117, 118, 119, 124A, 124B, 125 and 126 Bukit Merah View.



As of Saturday, 70 COVID-19 cases have been linked to the Bukit Merah View Market and Food Centre cluster.

COVID-19 viral fragments were also found in wastewater samples collected from some blocks in the vicinity, said MOH.



DINING-IN RESUMES MONDAY, IN GROUPS OF TWO

Dining-in at F&B outlets will resume on Monday in groups of up to two people instead of five as previously planned.

Indoor mask-off sports and exercise can also resume on Monday in groups of up to two people, and classes of up to 30 people at gyms and fitness studios. Both limits include the instructor.



The adjusted measures under Phase 3 (Heightened Alert) were announced on Friday, amid the emergence of “a small and persistent number of unlinked cases”.



As of Sunday, Singapore has reported a total of 62,414 COVID-19 cases and 34 fatalities from the disease.

