3 new COVID-19 cases linked to Bukit Merah View cluster, tally now at 73 infections

SINGAPORE: Three new COVID-19 community cases reported in Singapore on Sunday (Jun 20) have been linked to the Bukit Merah View Market and Food Centre cluster, bringing the size of the cluster to 73 infections.

All three cases had already been placed on quarantine, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its daily update.

They are a 63-year-old woman who works at SMC Manufacturing Singapore, an 86-year-old man who is a retiree and a 35-year-old man who works at Tiong Bahru Yong Tao Hu, a coffee shop at Eng Hoon Street.

OTHER COMMUNITY CASES

One other linked case was reported on Sunday, an 81-year-old female retiree who is a family member and household contact of Case 64342, an 83-year-old retired woman who was one of the five new unlinked COVID-19 cases reported on Sunday.

Among the new unlinked cases was a 22-year-old dental assistant at the Redhill MRT station outlet of Q&M Dental Surgery. She received her second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine a week ago on Jun 13.

"At work, she dons full personal protective equipment (PPE), including N95 mask, face shield, goggles, gown and gloves," said MOH. She was detected as part of community surveillance testing for those who work in the Redhill Close area.

Another unlinked case was a 52-year-old engineer who works at the Housing and Development Board. He was last at work on May 13 and was tested for COVID-19 on Jun 19 as part of community surveillance testing for visitors to the Bukit Merah View area. His test result came back positive for COVID-19 infection on Jun 20 and his serology test result is pending.

The remaining unlinked cases reported on Sunday were an 80-year-old retiree and a 24-year-old man who works at Prudential.

A total of 9 new community cases were reported on Sunday.

IMPORTED CASES

There were also two imported cases, both of whom had been placed on stay-home notice upon their arrival in Singapore. One is a Singaporean who returned from Saudi Arabia, while the other is a foreign domestic worker who arrived from Indonesia.

No new infections were reported in foreign workers' dormitories.

In all, 11 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Singapore on Sunday.



MORE CASES DISCHARGED

Nineteen more COVID-19 cases had been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities, taking the number of those who have fully recovered to 62,042.

A total of 142 were still in hospital, with one in critical condition in the intensive care unit. Another 196 were isolated and were being cared for at community facilities.













NEW LOCATIONS VISITED BY COMMUNITY CASES

St Leaven, a bakery at Takashimaya shopping mall and a Teo Heng KTV Studio branch at Bedok Point mall were among the new locations added to the list of public places visited by COVID-19 community cases during their infectious period.

The full list of new locations is as follows:

DINING-IN RESUMES MONDAY, IN GROUPS OF TWO

Dining-in at F&B outlets will resume on Monday in groups of up to two people instead of five as previously planned.

Indoor mask-off sports and exercise can also resume on Monday in groups of up to two people, and classes of up to 30 people at gyms and fitness studios. Both limits include the instructor.



The adjusted measures under Phase 3 (Heightened Alert) were announced on Friday, amid the emergence of “a small and persistent number of unlinked cases”.



As of Sunday, Singapore has reported a total of 62,414 COVID-19 cases and 34 fatalities from the disease.

