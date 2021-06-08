Singapore reports 9 new COVID-19 cases and 1 death

SINGAPORE: An 86-year-old Singaporean woman has died from complications due to COVID-19 infection, said the Ministry of Health on Tuesday (Jun 8), bringing Singapore's COVID-19 death toll to 34.



The woman, identified as Case 62680, had a history of diabetes mellitus, high cholesterol, hypertension and hypothyroidism, said MOH in its evening update.

She was confirmed to have COVID-19 on Apr 30 while warded at Khoo Teck Puat Hospital for an unrelated medical condition. She was not vaccinated against COVID-19.

MOH said the hospital had reached out to the woman's family and was extending its assistance.



Four new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections were reported in Singapore on Tuesday, including a dormitory resident.



2 UNLINKED COMMUNITY CASES

Three of the new infections reported on Tuesday were in the community. One was linked to previous cases and had already been placed in quarantine.

The other two community cases were unlinked and were detected through surveillance testing.

One unlinked community case involved a 54-year-old permanent resident working as a vessel manager at NYK Shipmanagement. He was asymptomatic and fully vaccinated, having received his second dose of the vaccine on Feb 17.

Identified as Case 64107, the man's infection was detected when he was administered both an antigen rapid test (ART) and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test on Jun 7 before boarding a vessel.

He was immediately isolated when his ART result came back positive for COVID-19. His PCR test result also came back positive that day.

His earlier tests from rostered routine testing – the last being on Jun 3 – were all negative for COVID-19.

The man's serology test result was negative for the N antigen, which suggests the presence of early infection, said MOH.

The other unlinked community case was a 35-year-old Malaysian woman working as a retail assistant at the Four Leaves bakery in ION Orchard and AMK Hub.

She developed a fever, cough, sore throat and runny nose on Jun 5, but did not seek medical treatment until Jun 7, when she visited a general practitioner clinic.

There, she was administered both an ART and PCR test, and was immediately isolated when her ART result came back positive for COVID-19. Her PCR test result also came back positive for COVID-19 infection on the same day.

Her serology test result was pending.

UNLINKED DORMITORY CASE

There was also one unlinked case residing in a migrant workers' dormitory.

The 31 year-old Bangladeshi man was employed by Isogo Marine Engineering as a plumber and pipe fitter, and worked at Keppel Shipyard Tuas Yard. He was a resident of the Avery Lodge at 2D Jalan Papan.

The man was asymptomatic and fully vaccinated. His infection was detected when he was tested on Jun 7 as part of testing for dormitory residents before they visited Terusan Recreation Centre.

Five imported cases were also reported, said MOH. They had already placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore. Two of them were returning Singaporeans or permanent residents.

In all, Singapore reported nine new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. This was the lowest daily number of new cases in almost three months, since Singapore reported eight COVID-19 cases on Mar 13.









AUTHORISED VACCINES "SAFE AND EFFECTIVE" AGAINST COVID-19

There is "no evidence" that inactivated virus vaccines demonstrate higher efficacy against COVID-19 variants than messenger RNA (mRNA)-based vaccines, said the government-appointed expert committee on COVID-19 vaccination in Singapore.

The two vaccines currently used in Singapore's national vaccination programme - Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna - are based on mRNA technology.

The Sinovac vaccine, of which Singapore has 200,000 doses, uses inactivated viruses.

"We have noted social media messages asserting that the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines are ineffective against (variants of concern) and that inactivated virus COVID-19 vaccines would provide superior protection," said the committee said in a statement on Monday.

This clarification follows a similar statement less than three weeks ago, in response to an open letter by 12 doctors that had called for children to be given COVID-19 vaccines other than mRNA ones over fears of "unknown and unstudied" long-term side effects.

As of Tuesday, Singapore had reported 62,219 COVID-19 cases.

