13 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, including 1 in the community and 1 business travel pass holder

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 13 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Saturday (Dec 5), including one in the community who had earlier been placed on quarantine.



Twelve cases were imported infections, of which 11 were placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its preliminary daily update.

The remaining case is a Singaporean who travelled to Indonesia under the Business Travel Pass. He took a COVID-19 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test upon return to Singapore on Nov 28 and self-isolated while waiting for his test result.

The test came back negative on Nov 29 but he developed symptoms on Dec 2, and was confirmed to have COVID-19 infection on Dec 4, MOH said.



Further details would be made available later on Saturday, the ministry added.











RESTAURANT SUSPENDED, MALL UNDER INVESTIGATION

Gemma Steakhouse at National Gallery was ordered to suspend operations for 20 days, after COVID-19 rules were breached during a private Halloween dinner attended by about 75 people, said the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE) on Friday.



"Although the diners were seated at tables of up to five, CCTV footage showed that they intermingled on multiple occasions and did not wear their masks even when they were not eating/drinking," said MSE.

"The footage also showed that the restaurant staff did not take reasonable steps to prevent the intermingling on their premises."

Under COVID-19 safety measures, social gatherings of groups of more than five outside an individual’s residence are prohibited.

Food and beverage outlets are also prohibited from accepting bookings from groups of larger than five, even if such groups are split across multiple tables. Intermingling between groups is also prohibited.



Meanwhile, the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) said investigations into the large crowds seen outside Orchard Gateway on Friday night were under way.

Photos circulated online showed a massive crowd of people outside the Foot Locker outlet at the mall, as well as police vehicles.

STB said Foot Locker stores have "received repeated advisories about crowd management but continue to hold events that draw large crowds".

As of Saturday, Singapore has reported a total of 58,255 COVID-19 cases.



